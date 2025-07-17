Rajasthan: 4 police constables held for extorting 2 lakh cash, crypto in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Four police constables from a Jodhpur police station in Rajasthan were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly abducting and unlawfully detaining two people, and extorting ₹2 lakh in cash along with cryptocurrency. The complaint said that the policemen allegedly extorted ₹ 50,000 from each of them and threatened to falsely implicate them if they failed to arrange more money. (Representative photo)

The four constables — Narsingh Ram, Rakesh Poonia, Laduram, and Jagmal Ram — who were posted at the Mata Ka Than Police Station in Jodhpur, were suspended following a departmental inquiry.

A complaint was filed by Dilip Gaur, a resident of Ramdev Nagar, deputy commissioner of police (East) Alok Srivastava said.

According to the complaint, Gaur had gone shopping with a friend, Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Subhash Chowk, to a mall near Manji Ka Hatha on July 14 around 4 pm. “While parking their car, constable Jagmal — dressed in uniform — along with three or four other policemen in plain clothes, allegedly approached them and began intimidating the duo. The policemen forcibly removed Dilip from the driver’s seat, and constable Jagmal sat at the wheel while the others got into the car,” an officer said.

Gaur said that the policemen allegedly extorted ₹50,000 from each of them and threatened to falsely implicate them if they failed to arrange more money.

The accused then took Gaur and Sharma to Mata Ka Than Police Station, where constable Rakesh was present. They allegedly continued intimidating the duo and forcefully obtained banking details of them and their family members. “The officers reportedly took Dilip’s wife’s ATM card and instructed Ramesh to withdraw ₹1 lakh, which they reportedly divided among themselves. Dilip’s phone was reportedly used to transfer cryptocurrency to an associate of the policemen. The victims were also forced to sign some documents and threatened with false criminal charges,” the officer said, adding they were released around 8.30 pm.

Srivastava said another police officer, currently posted elsewhere, is a suspect in the case too. “His identity has not been disclosed as he is yet to be arrested,” he said.

A case was registered at the Mahamandir Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “All the suspended policemen were attached to the Police Lines,” he added.