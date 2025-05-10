Rajasthan: Blackout reimposed in Barmer after drone strikes near defence site

Barmer: Blackout was reimposed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district following reported drone attacks and explosions near critical defence infrastructure on Saturday night, just hours after an India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A red alert was issued in Barmer at 10:19am on Saturday. (PTI)

Air raid sirens went off around 8.35pm and district collector Tina Dabi issued an emergency message: “Urgent alert — incoming air raid. Urgent blackout to be observed in the district.”

Three explosions were heard near the Uttarlai Air Force Station, a key military base in Barmer between 8.50pm and 9.30pm. Locals reported spotting a drone-like structure over the District Collectorate building, with similar alerts also received from the Sedwa region.

Multiple attempted drone attacks were effectively neutralised by the Indian defence system, people familiar with the development said.

A red alert was issued in Barmer at 10:19am on Saturday. Authorities had ordered immediate closure of all markets and instructed residents to return home and stay off the roads.