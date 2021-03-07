Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says Centre should increase spending on Covid-19 research
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the Union government to spend more on research related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He urged people to keep following all Covid-19 protocols and stressed that those with comorbidities should be extra cautious.
"It is necessary for all of us to follow Covid-19 protocols and save others from getting infected," Gehlot said in a statement.
Claiming that the US and UK are carrying out Covid-19-related research at a cost of USD 1 billion and 18.5 million pounds, Gehlot said the Union government has allocated only ₹2,663 crore for health research in the general budget, which is 34.4 per cent less than the revised estimate of ₹4,062 crore for the financial year 2020-21.
It cannot be said for how long the pandemic will persist and the Centre should increase the budget for Covid-19-related research, he said.
Gehlot said his government had recently announced the establishment of the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Virology in Jaipur for the investigation, treatment and research of virus-borne diseases.
It is hoped that with the establishment of this institute, there will be cooperation in overcoming such diseases early in the future, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa Cong says Centre's new OCI notification will 'finish Goans working abroad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan says India is in the endgame of Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot says Centre should increase spending on Covid-19 research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohingyas in Jammu fear deportation to Myanmar after police detain over 150
- Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachendri Pal to lead all women team aged above 50 in Himalayan expedition
- The 10-member team will commence the journey from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh at Bomdila and will then enter Bhutan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist withdraws complaint that led to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation
- In a letter to the Cubbon Park police station, Dinesh Kalahalli said that the complaint had taken a sinister turn wherein the character of the alleged victim was being questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km
- The police headquarters took action after a picture of the man walking with his son's decomposed body in a plastic bag was widely shared on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FICCI's Overall Business Confidence Index has witnessed a decadal high of 74.2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India's borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT department finds ₹1000 crore undisclosed income at TN jeweler's premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox