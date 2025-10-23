Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rajasthan CM suspends SDM over Bhilwara petrol pump slapping case

    A video from Pratapgarh showed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma allegedly slapping a petrol pump employee after a dispute.

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 12:01 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday suspended the RAS officer Chhotu Lal Sharma, who has been serving as the assistant director (public service) at Pratapgarh district headquarters, after he slapped a worker at a fuel pump station in Bhilwara on Tuesday.

    The incident occurred on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma was involved in a heated altercation with a staff member of a petrol pump. (X)
    The incident occurred on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma was involved in a heated altercation with a staff member of a petrol pump. (X)

    The order issued by the CMO, read, "As per the section 13 od the Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Act 1958, the RAS officer Chhotulal Sharma is being suspended immediately. During this period, he will report to Department of Personnel in Jaipur."

    The incident occurred on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted as a sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, was involved in a heated altercation with a staff member of a petrol pump that also sells CNG.

    A video, viral on social media, showed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma slapping a petrol pump employee over service priority. The incident was captured on CCTV.

    According to police officers, SDM Sharma slapped a staff member for allegedly behaving inappropriately with his wife, Deepika Vyas.

    Vyas alleged that some of the employees at the petrol pump were making lewd gestures when the family was seated in the car.

    Following the incident, three members of the petrol pump staff were arrested based on his wife's complaint and subsequently released on bail.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Rajasthan CM Suspends SDM Over Bhilwara Petrol Pump Slapping Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes