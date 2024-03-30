 Rajasthan Congress to protest against IT notices, freezing of bank accounts today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan Congress to protest against IT notices, freezing of bank accounts today

PTI |
Mar 30, 2024 02:20 AM IST

Public demonstrations will be organised by the district Congress committees at all the district headquarters of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters of the state on Saturday against the fresh notices issued to it by the Income Tax Department and the freezing of the party's bank accounts.

Congress flags
Congress flags

General Secretary and spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP-led central government is continuously attacking democracy and democratic systems in the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: ‘Modi manipulating democracy’: Kharge's sharp response to PM's ‘Congress culture’ jibe

Public demonstrations will be organised by the district Congress committees at all the district headquarters of Rajasthan on Saturday, he said.

All senior leaders, office bearers, and workers of the Congress will participate, he added.

As part of a well-planned conspiracy of the central government, the bank accounts of the Congress party were frozen and now undemocratic action is being taken against it by the Income Tax Department which has asked it to pay 1,823.08 crore, he said.

This is being done so that the Congress is not able to participate with strength in the general elections, he added.

The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the Income-Tax Department, asking it to pay 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The party's main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of 210 crore.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Rajasthan Congress to protest against IT notices, freezing of bank accounts today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On