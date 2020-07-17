e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan crisis: Ready for probe, says union minister Shekhawat

Rajasthan crisis: Ready for probe, says union minister Shekhawat

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing media persons in Jaipur said the party has tapes to prove that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to topple the state government.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:31 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Gajendra Shekhawat, who has been at the forefront of lashing out at the Gehlot government for blaming the BJP for the Congress’s internal power tussle, denied that the purported voice on the tape as his.
Gajendra Shekhawat, who has been at the forefront of lashing out at the Gehlot government for blaming the BJP for the Congress’s internal power tussle, denied that the purported voice on the tape as his.
         

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister and Jodhpur Member of Parliament (MP), has categorically denied the allegations made by the Congress that he was colluding with the opposition party rebels to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and has demanded a probe to verify the authenticity of the audiotapes that have gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing media persons in Jaipur said the party has tapes to prove that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to topple the state government. He cited audio clips in which Bhanwar Lal, who belongs to the sacked deputy CM and Gehlot challenger Sachin Pilot’s camp, is alleged to have conspired with the BJP leaders.

Shekhawat, who has been at the forefront of lashing out at the Gehlot government for blaming the BJP for the Congress’s internal power tussle, denied that the purported voice on the tape as his.

The minister also denied that he had a telephonic conversation with an intermediary called Sanjay Jain, whom the Congress alleged that has also been caught speaking on tape.

Surjewala said the Congress has demanded that the SOG (Special Operations Group) of the Rajasthan Police should file an FIR (first information report) against Shekhawat, Lal, and Jain.

The BJP has been vehemently denying that it instigated the bid to ensure the fall of the Gehlot government or engineered defection by colluding with Pilot and a bunch of lawmakers, who are supporting him.

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In