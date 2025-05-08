Rajasthan: Entry of private vehicles banned in Ranthambore, Sariska tiger reserves

Jaipur: The forest authorities of Ranthambore and Sariska tiger reserves in Rajasthan on Wednesday imposed a ban on the entry of private vehicles to visit temples within the reserves, citing increased tiger movement and growing concerns over tourist safety. Rajasthan state road transport corporation buses will be made available from both Sariska and Tehla gates for the transportation of visitors, field director for Sariska Tiger Reserve Sangram Singh Katiyar said. (Representational image)

The decision follows the death of a 7-year-old boy from Lakheri village in Bundi, who was mauled by a tiger in Ranthambore tiger reserve (RTR) on April 16 while returning from the Trinetra Ganesh temple with his parents and grandfather.

“To ensure the safety of pilgrims and to manage the situation more effectively, only forest-authorised or state transport buses will be permitted to carry passengers to the temple. In an effort to minimise inconvenience, RSRTC (Rajasthan state road transport corporation) buses will be made available from both Sariska and Tehla gates for the transportation of visitors,” conservator of forest and field director for Sariska Tiger Reserve Sangram Singh Katiyar said.

Also Read:Sariska tiger traced to farmhouse in Rajasthan’s Alwar, tranquillised, captured

Highlighting a steady rise in the number of devotees visiting the Trinetra Ganesh temple, a senior official of the RTR said that a safety measure has been emphasised to private regulate vehicular movement to the temple after the recent tiger attack in April.

The official added that, as per the zone plan for pilgrimage movement in the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) outlined in the Regional Tiger Conservation Plan 2022–23 to 2031–32, “only local taxis and large vehicles like canters should be allowed to transport passengers.”

Also Read:SC halts all mining activities around Sariska Tiger reserve

“The private vehicles coming from outside the district and state should not be allowed to park their vehicles inside the park. They should be encouraged to park their vehicles near Sherpur tri-junction. They can use the local taxis for plying up to the temple. This will add to the local revenue,” he added.

According to the forest authorities, only vehicles registered with the RJ25 state code will be permitted entry into the forest area in the Sawai Madhopur district.

The authorities have been instructed to ensure that vehicles arriving from outside are parked near the Sherpur Trijunction. “Devotees will be transported to and from the Trinetra Ganesh Temple from Sherpur Trijunction via local taxis. Only vehicles with official public or private permissions will be allowed to enter the forest area, and a safe walking route must be ensured for pilgrims traveling on foot. It must also be strictly ensured that no outside vehicles are allowed entry into the park zone,” the official said.

Similarly, the Sariska tiger reserve authorities have decided to restrict the entry of private vehicles up to the Pandupol temple. “The decision will primarily affect visitors on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and full moon days, when footfall to the temple sees a significant rise,” an official said.