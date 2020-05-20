e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan farmer allegedly dies of heatstroke waiting for token to sell wheat

Rajasthan farmer allegedly dies of heatstroke waiting for token to sell wheat

india Updated: May 20, 2020 23:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Kota
A farmer standing in queue in a village of Chhipabarod region of Baran district for procuring a token for selling his wheat at minimum support price (MSP) allegedly fainted in the scorching heat and died on Wednesday.

Amritlal Meena (55), a farmer from Paroliya village in Chhipabarod tehsil of Baran district had gone to the Rajeev Gandhi Sevva Kendra in nearby Nipania village for procure a token for government purchase of his wheat at MSP.

“My brother was standing in the queue when he fainted due to the scorching heat. He was taken to nearby hospital by locals where he was declared dead,” said

Mohan Meena, the younger brother of Amritlal.

Mohan has sought compensation for his brother’s family.

“I have written to the MLA, Chhipabarod, Pratap Singh Singhvi seeking financial assistance from the government for Amritlal’s family,” he said.

Farmers are being given token prior government purchase of wheat on MSP in Rajasthan these days.

Baran’s District Collector, Inder Singh Rao said that he has sought a report from the officials of Chhipabarod in the matter and anything about the cause of death can be said after the autopsy report.

On the issue of arrangements of shade and water at the token distribution center, Rao said that the Krishi upaj mandi makes arrangements for shade and drinking water and such measures must have been done there also.

