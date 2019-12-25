e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / India News / Rajasthan farmer held for poisoning 23 peacocks

Rajasthan farmer held for poisoning 23 peacocks

According to forest and police officials, the farmer, Dinesh Singh Chamar, had sown vegetable seeds in his farm.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 01:41 IST

Hindustan Times, BIKANER
A farmer has been arrested for poisoning the grains to prevent crop damage.
A farmer has been arrested for poisoning the grains to prevent crop damage.
         

Twenty-three peacocks were found dead at a farm in Seruna village in Bikaner after they consumed poison-laced grains, police said. A farmer has been arrested for poisoning the grains to prevent crop damage.

According to forest and police officials, the farmer, Dinesh Singh Chamar, had sown vegetable seeds in his farm. To prevent peacocks and other birds from eating the seed, he left grains laced with poison around the nursery, said assistant sub conservator of forest Iqbal Singh.

Late on Monday, villagers found peacock plumes strewn around the farm. On looking around the farm, they found the carcasses of 23 adult male peacocks. A number of pigeons and rats were also found dead near the farm. The villagers then informed the forest officials.

The officials secured the carcasses and sent them for post-mortem, which confirmed that the cause of death was poisoning. Dinesh was later arrestedunder sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. Dinesh told officials that the birds were damaging the crops in the village.

While forest officials have ordered a probe into the incident, it is suspected that the birds came to the fields in search of food during sowing season, which is also the time when farmers sprinkle pesticide.

tags
top news
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news