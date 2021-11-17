Home / India News / Rajasthan government slashes VAT on petrol, diesel
india news

Rajasthan government slashes VAT on petrol, diesel

“In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by 4 per litre in petrol and 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o’clock tonight,” state chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.
Currently, the price of petrol in Rajasthan is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>111.10 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.71 per litre. (REUTERS)
Currently, the price of petrol in Rajasthan is 111.10 and diesel 95.71 per litre. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to slash VAT on fuels, making petrol cheaper by 4 per litre and diesel by 5 per litre.

The new prices came in effect from Tuesday midnight.

“In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by 4 per litre in petrol and 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o’clock tonight,” state chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Currently, the price of petrol in Rajasthan is 111.10 and diesel 95.71 per litre.

Despite an estimated loss of 1,800 crore in the state’s revenue due to the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the GoI, the cabinet has taken this decision keeping public interest paramount, the chief minister’s office said in a release.

On November 3, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 per litre, respectively. Following this, BJP-ruled states, Punjab and Odisha reduced VAT on fuel to further reduce the prices. Some Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan, however, had not cut VAT and had demanded further reduction in central excise duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out