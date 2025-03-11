Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bangade calls for castration of rapists as deterrent: ‘They will recall…’:

Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bangade on Monday proposed that castration be used as a deterrent for those convicted of rape, aiming to prevent others from committing similar crimes. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bangade proposes castration as a deterrent for rapists, aiming to prevent future crimes.(X-@BagadeHaribhau)

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the district bar association in Bharatpur, he made a comparison, referring to the castration of dogs in Maharashtra to control their population.

“There is a Nagar Panchayat in Maharashtra. There were too many dogs, and they were increasing, so castration was done to reduce their number,” said

“Similar measures should be taken for those who commit rapes. Castrate them and leave them. They will have to live like that and when others see them, they will recall that he was that (rapist) person,” the governor added.

The governor emphasised the importance of strict action against rapists, cautioning that if these criminals are not held accountable, they will continue to endanger society.

He further condemned those who film incidents such as the harassment of women rather than offering assistance to the victim.

“Until we change this mindset, sexual crimes will not stop,” Bagde said, calling on people to step up and support victims, as collective action from a few can be more impactful than allowing the criminal to act alone.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring accessible and swift justice, urging lawyers to apply their expertise effectively to deliver timely justice to ordinary people.

He called on everyone to learn from the concept of justice and help those in need.

In 2022, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Rajasthan led the list with 5,399 rape cases in 2022, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,690, Madhya Pradesh had 3,029, and Maharashtra reported 2,904, as per NCRB data.

Earlier, Rajasthan had topped the ignominious chart with 5,997 rape cases in 2019 and 5,310 in 2020, according to NCRB data. The numbers also point to a steady rise in cases of crimes against women in the desert state - a larger term that includes a host of offences other than rape.

NCRB put such cases at 45,058 in 2022, up from 40,738 in 2021.

With PTI inputs