Rajasthan govt forms committees for effective quarantine mechanism as migrants return

jaipur

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:25 IST

Rajasthan government has formed several committees to ensure an effective quarantine mechanism at the grassroots level, as the state prepares for the influx of migrant workers amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

State chief secretary DB Gupta has constituted a seven-member state-level committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (ACS), Veenu Gupta.

Abhay Kumar, Akhil Arora, Rajeshwar Singh, Bhaskar A Sawant, and PK Goyal have been appointed as the panel’s in-charge and KK Pathak is its co-in-charge.

The committee was formed after state chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with all the district collectors on Wednesday and directed them to make effective quarantine arrangements to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic at the grassroots level.

The state-level committee will review the arrival, registration, and quarantine arrangement for migrant workers and submit its report to Rajeeva Swarup, ACS, home.

A 12-member district committee, headed by the collector, is constituted for each district in the desert state.

The committee comprises a member of the legislative assembly and Parliament – MLA, and MP, respectively --- along with the superintendent of police (SP), chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zila Parishad, chief district medical and health officer, district food supply officer and education, commissioner of a municipal council, engineer from the public works department (PWD) and others nominated by the collector.

The committee will establish, review and ensure the security of Covid Care Centre (CCC), quarantine centre, screening, and home quarantine of migrant workers.

Similarly, a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) will head a 10-member sub-division-level quarantine management panel. Local MLA, deputy SP, development officer, representatives of health, food and education departments, tehsildar and members nominated by the district collector or the sub-divisional officer (SDO) will be the other members. They have been entrusted with the responsibility to review the CCC, screening, quarantine arrangements etc at the block level.