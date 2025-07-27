Rajasthan govt identified crumbling schools, sat on repair funds: State minister Madan Dilawar

A day after seven students were killed when a portion of a school building collapsed in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, state education minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday said that repairing all school building in the state was not possible as he could not pay for it from his “own pocket”. During the initial investigations, police found that the girl was irregular in attending her classes and had been absent recently.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

Dilawar also sought to accept responsibility for the incident, and said that appropriate action will be taken after a probe is conducted. “The officials argue that the school was repaired from the fund of ₹1 lakh, released by the Dang Development Board. This incident happened due to the collapse of the room wall. I take accountability for the incident that happened in Jhalawar,” he said.

Separately, an internal report of the state education department has revealed that at least 2,710 school buildings in Rajasthan have been found to be in a dilapidated condition since 2024, but the budget allocated for repairs –– ₹254 crores — has not been released.

According to the report, the department identified 710 dilapidated school buildings during 2024-25 for which a ₹79.24 crores was allocated in the state budget. In the current financial year, another 2,000 school buildings have been identified so far, for which the government allocated a ₹174.97 crores fund for the renovation work. HT has seen a copy of the report.

Of these 2,710 dilapidated buildings, 83 buildings were in Jhalawar district, including the six buildings in the Manohar Thana block where the Pipdoli Government Higher Primary School is located that collapsed on Friday leading to the deaths of seven children.

However, majority of the funds allocated in the ongoing financial year are yet to be sanctioned by the finance department, the report revealed.

Responding to a question about the delay, the education minister said, “It is not like we are getting our own houses built out of that money and I take out money from my own pocket and get the work started at midnight. Paying from my own pocket for these schools is not possible. There is a process for the funds being released which takes time. We need to wait.”

HT’s calls to an official from the finance ministry for a comment went unanswered.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “How could the education minister be so insensitive in such a difficult time? It is the result of sheer negligence by the government. They failed to release the money and initiate the repair work. They should take accountability.”

Following the incident, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday formed a state-level committee and a district-level committee in each district under the state one comprising the officials from the Education Department and Public Works Department to conduct a survey of the dilapidated buildings including the schools, and anganwadi buildings and finish their renovation work by June 15 every year before the monsoon starts.