Centre directs states, UTs to conduct safety audits of school buildings

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the Union ministry of education (MoE) has urged states and UT administrations to thoroughly assess structural integrity along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring. It also called for training for staff and students in emergency preparedness, and the provision of psychosocial support through counselling and peer networks.

The ministry’s advisory comes after “a number of tragic incidents” occurred in the recent past in schools, “leading to injury and untimely tragic loss of young lives.”

At least seven students died and 28 others sustained injuries after a portion of a government school building collapsed in Piplodi village of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Friday morning at around 7.45am when students were assembling for morning prayers. Officials said that the section of the school building housing classes 6 and 7 caved in, burying around 35 children in its debris. Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has announced a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Last week, a part of a ceiling collapsed at a PM Shri School in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, injuring two students during the ongoing class. On July 16, five students were injured when a small portion of a concrete roof collapsed in a government school building in Tamil Nadu’s Maduranthakam.

“These incidents related to preventable infrastructure failures and safety lapses demand immediate and concerted action from all responsible authorities and stakeholders,” the ministry said in its advisory letter sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs.

The advisory is aimed at avoiding any further loss of life due to lack of preparedness or dilapidated infrastructure, said a senior official from the department of school education and literary (DoSEL) of the education ministry.

“We noted several unfortunate incidents claiming innocent lives in schools in the past few days. We have requested chief secretaries of all states and UTs to take strict action in this regard. We have asked them to start acting immediately and we will be following up with states and UTs regarding implementation of our recommendations,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

In its advisory, the ministry recommended five directions for immediate action while asking states and UTs to refer to Guidelines on School Safety and Security (2021) and the National Disaster Management Guidelines on School Safety (NDMA, 2016).

Apart from preventive safety measures of safety audits of all schools and public facilities used by children, the ministry recommended the states and UTs to ensure that staff and students are trained in emergency preparedness, including evacuation drills, first aid, and safety protocols while strengthening the collaboration with local authorities (NDMA, fire services, police, and medical agencies) for periodic training and mock drills.

The ministry recommended that states and UTs ensure mental health and emotional well-being of students through counselling services, peer support systems, and community engagement alongside physical safety.

It further said that any dangerous situation, near miss or incident involving potential harm to young individuals must be reported within 24 hours to the designated state or UT authority. “Strict accountability should be fixed in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act,” the advisory reads.

In its fifth recommendation, the ministry asked states and UTs to encourage parents, guardians, community leaders, and local bodies to be vigilant and report unsafe conditions in schools, public areas, or transportation used by children and youth.

The ministry urged the states and UTs to direct education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities to “act without delay to implement the above measures” and ensure that “no child or youth is put at risk due to preventable circumstances”.

The ministry has drawn the recommendations from School Safety Guidelines (2021) and NDMA’s School Safety Policy (2016).

Both stress regular structural audits, maintenance, and disaster preparedness to prevent incidents like roof collapse. NDMA mandates School Disaster Management Plans (SDMPs) with hazard identification, retrofitting, and compliance with safety standards, while the 2021 guidelines make school management accountable for timely inspections and repairs. Both emphasise mock drills, safe assembly points, and basic rescue training to manage emergencies and calls for regular audits, prompt repairs, and community awareness to ensure safe, disaster-resilient school infrastructure.