Rajasthan School Tragedy: Student alleges teacher ignored alerts of falling stones before roof collapse

An eighth-grade student, who was also an eyewitness to the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident, claimed that the teacher told them to sit even after the students alerted the teaching staff that stones from the roof had started falling. Eyewitness to the Rajasthan school roof collapse incident alleged that the teacher told students to keep sitting even after being alerted that stones from the roof had started falling. (Image: PTI)

"I was outside, cleaning, and students were sitting inside the classroom. Suddenly, stones from the roof started falling, so the students alarmed the teacher. She said that nothing was falling and asked everyone to keep sitting. The teacher then came outside. All the senior girls were outside. Suddenly, the roof collapsed, and the students were stuck. We heard screams and everyone ran out. The villagers came to rescue the stuck students," an eyewitness told ANI.

Eyewitness further claimed that the deceased were studying in Class 6-7.

Amid outrage over the collapse of a government school roof in Rajasthan's Jhalawar that claimed the lives of seven students, District Magistrate Ajay Singh Rathore on Saturday assured of appropriate action against those responsible for the "security lapses and negligence" that led to the tragedy.

"I express gratitude on behalf of the administration for the cooperation shown by residents of Piplodi even in the face of this tragedy. The next of kin of the deceased children only had two demands: such incidents must not recur, and appropriate action must be taken against those responsible. This incident is heartbreaking. There have been security lapses and ignorance (negligence). We will take action against those responsible for this," DM Rathore told reporters.

The DM further informed that the administration was already ensuring that school buildings in a dilapidated condition remain closed.

"The district administration already issued orders on June 20 that students must not be allowed to sit in buildings that remain in dilapidated conditions. We were also ensuring that earlier. Unfortunately, we got to know about the conditions here only after the tragedy struck," he added.

Rathore visited the District Hospital on Friday to meet the injured students.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday said the tragic roof collapse at a school in Jhalawar, which claimed the lives of seven students, could have been avoided had the building been identified as unsafe and students relocated.

"Seven school children died. Around 27 children are injured. As soon as we came to know, we were stunned. Had this building been identified and children shifted to some safe building, this would not have happened," Raje said after visiting the injured at a hospital in Jhalawar.

"The Education Department should conduct a survey of all school buildings. Where structures are found to be in a dilapidated condition, children must be shifted to safer schools immediately," she added.

Raje also raised concerns over the ongoing monsoon season, stressing the urgent need to demolish unsafe structures and construct new buildings.

"There is also this issue that it is the rainy season, and it is raining heavily. Dilapidated school buildings should be demolished, and new, modern buildings should be constructed. So that children's lives are not played with," she said.

Agitated locals staged protests following the incident, demanding accountability and justice for the victims.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a video statement."...It is a tragic incident. I am saddened by the death of innocent children in this incident. The state government is with the family members of those who are affected by this. The administration has been directed to provide better treatment for the injured," he said.

"A probe will be conducted, and we will ensure that no such incident happens again," he added.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of each deceased student. One family member will be given a contractual job, and the school building will be reconstructed. The new classrooms will be named in memory of the children who lost their lives.