Rajasthan govt tapping phones, says Opposition ahead of RS polls

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:20 IST

At least two opposition leaders in Rajasthan have accused the government of phone tapping ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections next week .

Hitting out at the state government, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday alleged that phones are being tapped and statements of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot related to horse trading are baseless.

Addressing the newspersons after meeting the Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Beniwal also alleged that statements of Gehlot related to horse trading are baseless and the entire screenplay was staged by him, in an attempt to show state party chief Sachin Pilot in poor light.

“Many independents and ruling party MLAs are in contact with us and I appeal to them to vote in favor of BJP candidates on conscience,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the CM’s statements were based on facts and a probe which is on which will expose those involved. “The RLP leader is in habitat to politicizing all the issues,” she said.

On Saturday, deputy leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore had also alleged that the state government is tapping the phone calls of opposition members under the garb of a probe into the alleged poaching of MLAs.

“In Nagaur, our telephones are tapped. The state government is doing such activities, which are not good for democracy,” he alleged.

Rathore also announced that the three MLAs of the RLP will support BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on June 19.

Rajasthan’s Director General of Police, Bhupendra Singh denied that phones of lawmakers were being tapped. “No phones of elected representatives are being monitored anywhere in the state. In any case SPs are not authorized.”

The ruling Congress which had accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading ahead of the June 19 election, has shepherded its MLA and other lawmakers supporting the party-led government in the state in a hotel.