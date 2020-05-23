e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to distribute wheat for free to needy migrant workers amid Covid-19 crisis

Rajasthan govt to distribute wheat for free to needy migrant workers amid Covid-19 crisis

In a review meeting of the food and civil supplies department, officials said 3.7 crore needy and poor people were distributed cooked food and dry ration through district administrations during the lockdown.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 22:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
Migrants workers along with their families waiting to be screened at Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar before being taken by buses to railway stations from where they can board Shramik Special trains in New Delhi.
Migrants workers along with their families waiting to be screened at Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar before being taken by buses to railway stations from where they can board Shramik Special trains in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo )
         

The Rajasthan government will give 2 kg to 5 kg wheat free of cost to needy migrants workers, who are not in the food security beneficiaries list.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to prepare a data base of all migrants and other needy people who are not in the list of beneficiaries so as to provide them with wheat during the next two months.

He also asked the officials to remove names of ineligible people who figure in the list of beneficiaries.

Gehlot said Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in distribution of ration and other items to the poor, helpless and needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a review meeting of the food and civil supplies department, officials said 3.7 crore needy and poor people were distributed cooked food and dry ration through district administrations during the lockdown.

Also, an additional amount of Rs 114 crore was borne by the state government for distribution of free wheat to the needy.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (finance) Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In