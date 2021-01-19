Rajasthan HC extends interim relief to Robert Vadra in money laundering case
The Rajasthan high court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest to businessman Robert Vadra till January 28 in an alleged money laundering case related to a land scam in Bikaner.
On Monday, an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was scheduled to be heard in the high court, where ED has sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, but the court could not take up the case for hearing due to the paucity of time.
Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. On January 21, 2019, the court asked Vadra, a partner in Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before ED for questioning. The court of Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati has fixed January 28 as the next date of hearing in the case, and granted Vadra and his mother interim protection from arrest till then. ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the alleged Bikaner land scam. In connection with the case, on December 1, 2018, it summoned Sky Light Hospitality’s partners, including Robert Vadra, for questioning, but the firm on December 18, 2018 approached the Rajasthan HC against the ED move.
The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area in Bikaner. The probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra resumes Covid vaccination drive after delay over CoWin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India preps for fresh Chinese military activity in East Ladakh from March
- India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will go back same route’: Farmer leader on farm law ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP blames Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amartya Sen asks Visva-Bharati to withdraw allegation of illegal holding of land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against 'Tandav' makers for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox