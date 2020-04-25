e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan HC objects to lawyer appearing in vest through video conferencing

Rajasthan HC objects to lawyer appearing in vest through video conferencing

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:02 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Lawyers must be dressed in proper uniform when they appear before the court via video-conferencing, the Rajasthan high court (HC) observed on Friday taking exception to an advocate, who was found wearing a banian (vest) during a hearing of a bail plea.

The HC said that the Advocates Act stipulates lawyers to appear before the court in the prescribed dress code and the decorum should be maintained even when it is functioning through a virtual medium. The video-conferencing facility has been enforced because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which was initially imposed for 21 days on March 25 and then further extended by another 19 days till May 3, to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“The counsel for the petitioner was contacted through video-conferencing. He was found to be wearing a banian (vest). The court’s decorum required to be maintained even through video-conferencing,” Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma stated in his order.

The HC adjourned the case while referring to an earlier instance when it had to similarly caution lawyers to appear in proper uniform after a lawyer appeared in a vest to argue a case on April 7 amid the lockdown restrictions.

“The court has already observed that during this pandemic where it is functioning through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform. Keeping in view that the petitioner’s counsel was not in proper uniform, the matter is adjourned,” the court said.

Justice Sharma was also on the bench on April 7 when a lawyer’s inappropriate attire had forced a similar adjournment. The judge had asked the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association to urge lawyers to be dressed appropriately while appearing via video- conferencing. The Bar Association officials had assured compliance with the court’s directions.

Section 49(1)(gg) of the Advocates Act empowers the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame rules prescribing the dress to be worn by advocates after taking into account the climatic conditions.

The BCI has framed rules, which stipulate an advocate to wear a white shirt and long trousers that are black striped, white, or grey teamed up with black open breast coat and gown. They are also required to wear a white band. They can also wear black, white or grey dhoti instead of trousers.

Various high courts and the Supreme Court have issued orders, asking lawyers to be dressed in the prescribed uniform while appearing via video-conferencing in view of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news