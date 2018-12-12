Rajasthan HC stays Twitter CEO’s arrest, refuses to quash FIR

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday stayed arrest of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Jack Dorsey in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him for hurting sentiments of the Brahmin community. The court refused to quash the FIR lodged against him.

When the prosecution requested the court to order the Twitter CEO to join the investigation, Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati said Dorsey can keep his side in front of police through a representative.

Petitioner Rajkumar Sharma of Vipra Foundation moved the metropolitan court of Jodhpur after Dorsey shared a picture on his Twitter account that showed him holding a poster with “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy” written on it. “Such a photo was posted to humiliate the Brahmin community...,” he said.

Earlier, the Twitter CEO approached the high court urging it to quash the FIR.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Dorsey’s counsel Mahesh Jethmalani told the court that during his visit to India, his client participated in a meeting, at the end of which someone in the room called for a group photograph. One Dalit activist, who posted the photograph on Twitter, gave the placard as a gift to the Twitter CEO.

Also read | Sorry, says Twitter after CEO poses with ‘smash Brahminical patriarchy’ in pic

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 23:38 IST