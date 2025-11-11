Rajasthan IAS officer files FIR accusing husband of abuse, illegal confinement and spying

An IAS officer, Bharti Dixit, has filed an FIR, accusing her husband, IAS officer Ashish Modi, of prolonged domestic violence, physical assault, illegal confinement, and threats to her life and family. The IAS officer who has filed the police complaint said she was coerced into marriage by Modi, who exploited her emotional vulnerability when her father was undergoing cancer treatment.(HT File Photo)

Dixit is a joint secretary in the finance department, while Modi is director in the social justice and empowerment department. They are IAS officers of the 2014 Rajasthan cadre, according to a PTI report.

Dixit said she was coerced into marriage by Modi, who exploited her emotional vulnerability when her father was undergoing cancer treatment.

She said Modi misrepresented facts about himself and subjected her to continuous physical and mental harassment.

What happened?

According to the FIR filed at the SMS Hospital police station in Jaipur on November 7, Modi frequently consumed alcohol, knew criminal elements, and assaulted her when she questioned these activities.

Dixit said the violence increased after their daughter was born in 2018. She had to leave Jaipur briefly due to the abuse. She returned after her maternity leave ended.

She also alleged that her husband and his associates abducted her in a government vehicle, held her in confinement for several hours, and threatened to kill her and her family if she refused to agree to a divorce.

She said she was held at gunpoint and forced to mislead her father during a phone call.

Installed hidden camera, accessed confidential documents

Dixit further alleged that Modi installed a hidden spy camera in her room and connected her phone to other devices to access confidential government documents.

She said he misused his position as a serving IAS officer for personal gain and criminal purposes.

The complaint also names two of Modi's associates, Surendra Vishnoi and Ashish Sharma, whom she accused of helping him with the alleged threats and illegal confinement, according to the PTI report.

Dixit has requested immediate police protection for herself and her family.

A police official said the case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.