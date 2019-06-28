Harassment probe against IAS officer

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has formed a committee to probe allegations of alleged sexual harassment against a senior IAS officer serving in the Delhi government, a senior official said on Thursday.

The official said the services department, which falls under the L-G, issued an order on June 21 notifying the formation of the committee headed by urban development department secretary Manisha Saxena. Despite messages and phone calls, the senior IAS officer was not available for a response.

“The L-G has constituted a committee led by Manisha Saxena to probe sexual allegations against a senior IAS officer in the Delhi government. No deadline is set before the panel to submit a report,” the official said, who wished not to be named. The L-G’s office did not comment on the issue.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 05:40 IST