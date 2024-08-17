Rajasthan: Internet suspended. What led to communal tension in Udaipur?

Internet services were suspended in Rajasthan's Udaipur for 24 hours on Friday following communal violence in the city. The administration also imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people. Heavy police deployment has been put in place across Udaipur. (ANI)

According to the police, a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire. By evening , markets were shut in the city's Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and nearby areas.

Stones were also pelted at a shopping mall in which the glass gates of shops were damaged, news agency PTI reported. Hundreds of people had also gathered outside the government hospital, but they were later dispersed by the police.

What led communal violence in Udaipur?

The violence in Udaipur broke out after a Class 10 student was allegedly attacked with a knife by his classmate at a government school.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told news agency ANI that the administration received a complaint about a fight between two children in the morning.

"This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital," Poswal said.

“I have met the child, his condition is stable now...Police are investigating the reason behind the incident...I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information...The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested,” Poswal said.

Following the incident, members of some Hindu outfits had gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, which later turned violent.

The administration has deployed force in almost all areas of the city and all police officers are in the field and keeping an eye on every activity.

Divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, collector Arvind Poswal, SP Yogesh Goyal, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia, Lok Sabha MP Mannalal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain, Phool Singh Meena and other public representatives also held a meeting regarding the situation.