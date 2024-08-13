Rajasthan man ties wife to motorcycle, drags her around village in Nagaur; arrested

A man was arrested in Rajasthan after he tied his wife to a motorcycle and dragged her across the village, the police said on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place a month ago in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The man was arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media (Representational image)

A video of the incident surfaced on social media which showed the woman tied to the motorcycle and being dragged behind it, which led to her husband's arrest. The woman was reportedly thrashed by the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, before she was tied to the vehicle.

Panchaudi police station assistant sub-inspector Surendra Kumar said the incident occurred nearly a month ago in the Naharsinghpura village. Premaram Meghwal (32) allegedly thrashed his wife before tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her behind it, he said.

While the incident took place a month ago, the video surfaced on social media on Monday. The woman is now living with her relatives, and did not file a police report regarding the incident.

The police started probing the matter after they came across the video of the crime.

The accused was arrested on Monday for disturbing the peace, the police said. His neighbours said Meghwal was an alcoholic and regularly thrashed his wife. He did not let her talk to anyone in the village either, the police added.

This comes as crime against women in Rajasthan remains among the highest across all states. Rajasthan is currently ranked third in the statistics on crimes against women, behind Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh (65,743) registered the maximum FIRs in cases of crimes against women in 2022, followed by Maharashtra (45,331), Rajasthan (45,058), West Bengal (34,738), and Madhya Pradesh (32,765), according to the NCRB data published last year.

(With inputs from PTI)