Rajasthan only state with 6 districts with more than 100 Covid-19 cases each

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:26 IST

Rajasthan has become the only one with six districts that have more than 100 cases of Covid-19, according to the government’s data.

In Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country, only four districts have more than 100 cases.

The number of Covid-19 infections in Tonk and Ajmer district crossed 100 on Wednesday. Tonk now has 115 cases and Ajmer 104. Jaipur has the highest number of cases with 737, Jodhpur has 307, Kota has 118 and Bharatpur 103 cases of Covid-19. By Thursday afternoon, Rajasthan had recorded 1890 cases of Covid-19.

From detecting four cases in a day, on April 1, in Tonk, the number of cases increased constantly thereafter and crossed 100 on Wednesday, but in Ajmer, which recorded its first case on March 29, there was a sudden spurt in the last two days with over 75 cases.

Kota and Bharatpur had also witnessed a sudden increase in number of case. The education hub, Kota reported its first case on April 6. Four days later, 14 cases were reported and on April 15, 34 cases were reported. Similarly, in Bharatpur, the first case was reported on April 1, but sharp increase started from April 17.

Rajasthan health Minister Raghu Sharma said more people testing positive is not a concern but it is helping to get the real picture of the pandemic.

“Under a strategy it was decided to conduct maximum number of tests across the state. Our testing capacity was zero on March 2, which we have increased to 4,700 per day and in coming time will take it to 10,000 in a day. Next in agenda is developing testing facility at all district headquarters,” he said

Despite the rising number of positive cases in the state, Rajasthan has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country amongst the similar situated state. According to the health department data, Rajasthan with 1890 cases and 27 deaths has a mortality rate of 1.43%, and stands at 15th position after states such as Punjab, Jharkhand, MP, UP and Delhi.

The highest mortality rate of 8.33% has been recorded in Meghalaya, which recorded 12 cases and a death; and lowest in Kerala of 0.68%, the state has recorded 438 positive cases and three deaths.

Data shows that around 27 districts across 10 states in the country have more than 100 cases, of which maximum six are from Rajasthan .

Other states with maximum affected districts are Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with four districts each, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu with three each, Madhya Prahesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala two each and Telangna and Karnataka one each.