Rajasthan police’s SIT to monitor probe of cases in Dungarpur violence

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:07 IST

The crime branch of the Rajasthan police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the probe into the violence which broke out in Dungarpur and Udaipur over a recruitment exam for teachers in September.

“The SIT would be headed by crime branch superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Vishnoi. The other members of the SIT from the state crime branch are additional SP Mahaveer Singh Ranawat, DSP Babulal Vishnoi and inspector Bindiya Maru,” the crime branch said in a statement.

The SIT is expected to visit the two districts affected by violence soon.

So far 125 people have been arrested in Dungarpur district, 80 have been arrested in Udaipur, the police said.

In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area.

“The accused were arrested for resorting to violence, damaging public property and robbing valuables,” said Kailash Bishnoi, superintendent of police (SP), Udaipur.

In Dungarpur, 44 cases have been registered in Sadar and Dovda police stations for the violence and 125 people have been arrested, a police official said.