Rajasthan police’s SIT to monitor probe of cases in Dungarpur violence

So far 125 people have been arrested in Dungarpur district, 80 have been arrested in Udaipur for their alleged role in the violence late September.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area.
In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area.(HT PHOTO)
         

The crime branch of the Rajasthan police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the probe into the violence which broke out in Dungarpur and Udaipur over a recruitment exam for teachers in September.

“The SIT would be headed by crime branch superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Vishnoi. The other members of the SIT from the state crime branch are additional SP Mahaveer Singh Ranawat, DSP Babulal Vishnoi and inspector Bindiya Maru,” the crime branch said in a statement.

The SIT is expected to visit the two districts affected by violence soon.

So far 125 people have been arrested in Dungarpur district, 80 have been arrested in Udaipur, the police said.

In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area.

“The accused were arrested for resorting to violence, damaging public property and robbing valuables,” said Kailash Bishnoi, superintendent of police (SP), Udaipur.

In Dungarpur, 44 cases have been registered in Sadar and Dovda police stations for the violence and 125 people have been arrested, a police official said.

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
