Rajasthan political crisis: Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot's exit, dissolves party teams

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams

Pilot has been quiet except for a couple of tweets and has not yet made any formal announcement of his plans. He is expected to address a Press conference Wednesday morning when he may outline his next steps.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Pilot was removed as the deputy CM of Rajasthan and also from the state PPC chief on Tuesday.
Sachin Pilot was removed as the deputy CM of Rajasthan and also from the state PPC chief on Tuesday. (ANI File Photo )
         

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande dissolved the State Executive unit, all other departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee late Tuesday night after the party dropped Sachin Pilot from the cabinet and also removed him from the post of the party chief in the state.

“The state executive, all departments and cells of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. With the appointment of the new president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, new state executive, departments and cells will be formed,” Pande tweeted.

Shortly after Pilot was removed, the Congress appointed Govind Singh Dotasara as the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Pilot has been quiet except for a couple of tweets and has not yet made any formal announcement of his plans. He is expected to address a Press conference Wednesday morning at 11 when he may outline his next steps.

Two of Pilot’s supporters - ministers Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur and Ramesh Meena were also removed from the Cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur took to Twitter to joke that his downgrade from a minister to only an MLA “was a day’s work”.

“I just love the way how from being called ‘Mantri’ to ‘MLA’ was a day’s work! Actually that gives me more room on the drawing board! A fresh canvas !,” he wrote on Twitter.

