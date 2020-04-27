e-paper
Rajasthan reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, total number reaches 2,221

So far, 629 patients have tested negative for Covid-19 after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Barbed wires and deserted roads around Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Museum in Jaipur’s City Palace, during Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.
Barbed wires and deserted roads around Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Museum in Jaipur’s City Palace, during Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.(Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)
         

Thirty six new cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 has been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,221, Rajasthan health department said on Monday.

Three more people succumbed to the disease in the state. The overall death toll in the state stands at 44, according to the health department data at 9 am.

While nine more patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jaipur and Jhalawar, six each have been reported from Jodhpur and Tonk, the health department data showed. Four new cases have emerged from Kota and one each from Bhilwara and Jaisalmer.

With 817 Covid-19 positive cases, state capital Jaipur leads in the overall number, followed by Jodhpur (370), Kota (162), Ajmer (123), Tonk (121) and Nagaur (113).

So far, 629 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.

In Jaipur, more than 80 per cent cases have been reported from Ramganj neighbourhood. A 45-year-old man, who returned from Oman on March 13 and who tested positive on March 26, has been the superspreader causing infection to at least 232 people.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, 102 new cases were reported on Sunday. This included 38 from Jodhpur, 20 are from Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, 9 from Kota, 2 from Dholpur and 1 each from Banswara, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Sikar and Udaipur. As on Sunday afternoon, seven districts in the state had more than 100 Covid-19 cases.

