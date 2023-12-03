Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats
Dec 03, 2023 04:15 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats on December 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jhalawar-Baran area constitutes - Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Kishanganj
|Counting to begin
|Baran-atru
|Counting to begin
|Chhabra
|Counting to begin
|DAG
|Counting to begin
|Jhalrapatan
|Counting to begin
|Khanpur
|Counting to begin
|Manohar Thana
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jhalawar-Baran constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Kishanganj
|Nirmala Sahariya
|INC
|Baran-atru
|Pana Chand Meghwal
|INC
|Chhabra
|Pratap Singh
|BJP
|DAG
|Kaluram
|BJP
|Jhalrapatan
|Vasundhara Raje
|BJP
|Khanpur
|Narendra Nagar
|BJP
|Manohar Thana
|Govind Prasad
|BJP
- Dec 02, 2023 02:04 AM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats will begin at 8 am.
