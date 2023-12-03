close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats

Dec 03, 2023 04:15 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats on December 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jhalawar-Baran area constitutes - Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats.

An electronic voting machine as held by a polling official.
ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
KishanganjCounting to begin
Baran-atruCounting to begin
ChhabraCounting to begin
DAGCounting to begin
JhalrapatanCounting to begin
KhanpurCounting to begin
Manohar ThanaCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jhalawar-Baran constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
KishanganjNirmala SahariyaINC
Baran-atruPana Chand MeghwalINC
ChhabraPratap SinghBJP
DAGKaluramBJP
JhalrapatanVasundhara RajeBJP
KhanpurNarendra NagarBJP
Manohar ThanaGovind PrasadBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 02:04 AM IST

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for Kishanganj, Baran-atru, Chhabra, DAG, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana seats will begin at 8 am.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
