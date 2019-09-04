Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu hit by a mild earthquake

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:42 IST

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said. People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.

The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, he said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 16:42 IST