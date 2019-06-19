Rajasthan sets up Vedic Board to promote scientific temper, solve social issues

The Congress government in Rajasthan will set up a board to revive the knowledge of the ancient Sanskrit texts and Vedic values to tackle modern-day issues, after the previous BJP dispensation’s attempts to revamp the syllabus in the state.

Minister of state for Sanskrit education (independent charge) Dr Subhash Garg said the Congress had promised to set up the Vedic Sanskar and Shikshan Board in its manifesto and the party has kept its words.

The board will aim to restore the ancient knowledge in the fields of education, healthcare and philosophy and promote scientific temperament in society.

“The world is turning to India’s ancient knowledge systems. We want to explore how the knowledge in the Vedas can be applied to social, environment, health and lifestyle issues that are challenges for the world today,” Garg said.

Asked if the Congress was following the BJP’s model of saffronisation of education, Garg said, “The Vedas are not bound by any religion. They are universal texts. This should not be politicised by those who claim to be of Indian culture.”

The government has formed a committee to define the aims, objectives and functioning of the board. The panel will also create education modules based on Vedic knowledge. Once the committee submits its report, the board will be set up and its members appointed.

Garg said it will take five to six months before the board will be set up. “We have just decided on this proposal. A lot of detailed work has to be done before this is finalised,” he said.

The committee, the minister said, will also study any models of Vedic teaching in other states. The board will focus on creating a curriculum for Vedic schools that will include subjects such as science, maths, Sanskrit, Yoga and meditation. Scholars will be encouraged to carry out research, said Garg.

The western state has around 20 Vedic schools that are run by a trust but there is no regulated curriculum or teaching.

BJP leader and former state education minister Vasudev Devnani said the Vedas and ancient Indian knowledge can provide a solution to many modern-day ills but the Congress has generally been averse to such things.

Devnani said the Bharatiya Janata Party had started Vedic schools and introduced Vedic Maths classes but the Congress had put an end to them.

“This can become a good initiative if the Congress government implements it properly. They have in the past tried to erase our ancient heritage instead of encouraging it,” he said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:21 IST