Rajasthan students’ union polls: ABVP wins 3 universities, loses Jaipur and CM’s home turf

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday won the students’ union elections in three out of seven important universities in Rajasthan but lost in Jaipur’s University of Rajasthan as well as in government colleges in chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf of Jhalawar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated ABVP and Independent candidates won three posts each in seven universities in the divisional headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur, leaving just one to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress.

Chief minister Raje congratulated ABVP and said, in a tweet, that the victory in many universities was an indication of how things will pan out in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

However, ABVP office-bearers weren’t too excited about the win because they lost Jaipur.

“The loss in Jaipur university is very disappointing for us. A victory here sends a political message across the state. We were confident of winning here. Now we will introspect on the reasons for defeat,” Ratan Singh, ABVP’s Jaipur Mahanagar president, said.

ABVP won the president’s post at Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer, Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur and Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur.

It won in Ajmer’s MDS University, which has about 900 students, after a gap of six years. It bagged all the four students’ union posts in the university – president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. In Jhalawar, from where Raje contests the assembly elections, NSUI candidates were elected president in four out of seven government colleges.

NSUI’s Chandraprakash Sharma was elected the president in Jhalwar’s Government Post-Graduate College for Boys. Dhapur Kumari Sen of NSUI defeated Krishna Gurjar of ABVP for the president’s post in Government Post-graduate College (Girls) in the town.

NSUI’s Govind Lodha defeated ABVP’s Ram Kumari Lodha in the contest for the post of president in Government College of Manoharthana (Jhalawar). Narendra Kumar Mali of NSUI defeated ABVP’s Mohit Kumar in Government College, Pirawa (Jhalawar).

Independent candidates won at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner and University of Kota, Kota. NSUI won the president’s post in Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur by a narrow margin of nine votes amid several rounds of recounting.

Independent candidate Vinod Jakhar defeated ABVP’s Rajpal Chaudhary by 1,854 votes in the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. Jakhar defected from NSUI after the union refused to field him.

This is the third year in a row that an Independent candidate has won the president’s post in the University of Rajasthan. ABVP dissidents Pawan Yadav and Ankit Dhayal had won in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

NSUI’s state president Abhimanyu Singh, however, said the win in the University of Rajasthan was technically an NSUI victory. “In most universities, NSUI rebels have won. The ABVP candidates, wherever they won, have won because they had the government’s support,” he said.

The students’ union elections were held across Rajasthan, except Jodhpur, on August 31. The polls were held in Jodhpur on September 10. The results for all the universities were declared on September 11.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 11:00 IST