Rajasthan tally crosses 3,000 as Covid-19 cases rise

Rajasthan tally crosses 3,000 as Covid-19 cases rise

As many as 11 cases were reported from Pali, 19 from Chittorgarh, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Udaipur Dholpur and Bikaner.

May 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, jaipur
Police and health officials sanitize a congested lane after a resident tested positive for Covid-19, outside Ramganj, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Police and health officials sanitize a congested lane after a resident tested positive for Covid-19, outside Ramganj, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )
         

Rajasthan reported a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday as 130 people were diagnosed with the disease and took the state’s infection tally to 3,016. The state also reported six Covid-19-related fatalities. Jaipur alone accounted for 1,008 cases in the state until 2pm on Monday.

Additional chief secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said two fatalities each were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur. He added 76 new cases were reported from Jodhpur while 15 from Jaipur. The number of Covid-19 cases in Jodhpur has now risen to 708.

As many as 11 cases were reported from Pali, 19 from Chittorgarh, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Udaipur Dholpur and Bikaner. Singh said 1,394 patients have so far recovered and have been discharged from different hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, state health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services. He said though medical institutions are open, those seeking counselling from homes can avail the service through esanjeevaniopd.in.

