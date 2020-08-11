Three Independent MLAs make peace with Ashok Gehlot government

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:29 IST

The three Independent lawmakers with whom the ruling Congress had temporarily snapped its ties following allegations of horse-trading on Tuesday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday.

The Independent legislators, Om Prakash Hudla, Khushveer Singh and Suresh Tak, were missing in action amid the bitter internal power tussle between sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who enjoyed the backing 18 Congress lawmakers, and the Gehlot government.

Their absence had also fuelled speculations about their alleged role in horse-trading to topple the Congress government.

“We are and will remain with Gehlot. There was a misunderstanding, which has been sorted,” said Tak after meeting with CM Gehlot.

He explained the reason behind playing truant.

“I was in Delhi and was waiting for the truth to emerge. We were nowhere involved in the alleged horse-trading,” he said,

“We were upset, but not anymore. We had extended support to the Gehlot government during the Rajya Sabha polls without any pre-condition. Horse-trading is a cock-and-bull story, as we were away. We were hurt that the CM didn’t trust us. Besides, a case was lodged against us,” said Tak, who represents the Kishangarh seat in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Khushveer Singh, a member of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLA) from Marwar Junction (Pali) constituency, too, reposed his faith in Gehlot.

“It is a coincidence that I had met CM Gehlot and left for Gujarat to undergo treatment. My doctor had twice suspected that I could be suffering from cancer. I was unwell, which was known to the people in my constituency,” he said.

He claimed that he is innocent and has not been “in contact with anyone”.

“The law will take its own course, as the case was filed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police and the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB). I have full faith in the law. If I am guilty, then I must be punished. Besides, I have always supported CM Gehlot,” he added.

Om Prakash Hudla, an MLA from Mahua constituency, too, echoed the other two Independent lawmakers.

“A case was lodged against us, which the state government has since withdrawn. This led to tension. We are happy that the government has withdrawn the case. All misunderstandings were cleared today. We are keen to develop our constituencies and we discussed those issues with the CM,” Hudla said.

The meeting was held ahead of the upcoming assembly session, which is slated to start from Friday (August 14).