Rajasthan to appoint 29 sports medallists to govt services on out-of-turn basis

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:39 IST

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced its decision to appoint 29 sports medallists to the state services on an out-of-turn basis.

The government has also decided to double the daily allowance of sportspersons. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the related proposals, a government statement said.

Of the 29 sportspersons, 11 players who are from category ‘A’ will be appointed to Rajasthan Police Services, Rajasthan Excise Services, Rajasthan Forest Services, Rajasthan Education Department and Technical Engineering Services. Out of these, six players will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police and five as assistant conservator of forest.

In category ‘B’, 11 players will be appointed as sub-inspectors, one as excise guard, five as regional forest officer, and one as physical training instructor.

Gehlot has also decided to double the daily allowance that players currently get. Now, the players participating in national level competitions will get Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 500 per day and the players participating in state level competitions will get Rs 600 instead of Rs 300.

Sports minister Ashok Chandna said, “Across the Country, Rajasthan is the only state, which has such an out-of-turn policy. We have even included SAF games medallists in the policy, which no other state has done. Such initiatives by state will create an atmosphere of sports and maximum youth will get into sports. This will also help in reducing crime and addiction. Rajasthan in coming 5-10 years will be the leading state in sports.”

“In couple of months, 450 youth under category ‘C’ will be given appointment,” he said.

Chandna said soon those who earned medals before 2016; and the junior international medallists will also be provided the benefit of out-of-turn policy.