Rajasthan: Trainee sub-inspectors fail multiple re-tests; RPSC exams under scrutiny

Several trainee sub-inspectors in Rajasthan, who had been arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG), failed multiple re-tests of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exams after they had performed exceptionally in 2021. Several trainee sub-inspectors who had been arrested failed re-tests of the RPSC in which they had performed well in 2021 (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

One of the candidates, Shobha Raika, who had scored 188.68 out of 200 in Hindi and 154.84 out of 200 in general knowledge, was only able to answer 24 questions in the Hindi test and 34 questions in the general knowledge test this time, an official told TOI.

Raika, the top of the batch, had previously secured a ranking of 5th among all the trainees.

The entire batch of sub-inspectors, who were undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), were asked to solve the same set of questions that they had answered in 2021.

“We distributed the same question papers, and unlike the RPSC-conducted SI exam, we did not include negative marking. Yet, they all performed poorly,” said an official.

All five of the trainees who were arrested had scored above 160 and above 150 in Hindi and general knowledge sections of the test previously.

Manju Devi, another top student along with Shobha Raika who was arrested on Sunday, had secured the 11th position in the RPSC exam. In the recently conducted test though, she was only able to answer 52 questions in Hindi correctly and 71 in general knowledge.

According to her previous RPSC results she had scored 183.75 in Hindi and 167.89 in general knowledge, with a total score of 351.64 in the exam.

Another arrested trainee, Vijendra Kumar, who had scored 168.28 in Hindi and 157.59 in GK in the RPSC- conducted exam, was only able to answer 49 questions correctly in Hindi and 62 in general knowledge during the re-test.

An official said that most of them were unable to answer basic facts about arts and culture in Rajasthan as well as the Indian Constitution.

The official also noted that candidates from the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) were not able to score as much as the trainees in the same sub-inspector exam, despite thorough preparation on their part.