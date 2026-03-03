Rajasthan: 1 killed, 3 injured as miscreants open fire in Churu hotel; 3 held

Bikaner/ Jaipur: A 35-year-old hotel owner was killed while three others were injured after a gang of miscreants opened fire in a newly launched hotel in Churu on Monday night, said police. Representative image. (Pexel)

The incident took place around 12.30 am at a hotel located on Sandwa Road in Churu.

“The hotel was opened on February 23. Three to four unidentified armed men arrived in a vehicle, entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the owner on the spot and injuring three others,” Churu superintendent of police, Jai Yadav, said,

Preliminary investigation suggests past rivalry linked to liquor trade behind the attack. "The deceased identified as Maniram Manda and the attackers had been involved in liquor business for a long time. Both parties have applied for a bar in the same locality resulting in a dispute. During the initial probe, a dispute related to the liquor business has come to light. There was an ongoing rivalry with another group connected to the trade," Yadav added.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has not been independently verified by HT, showed the three men, white pieces of cloth covering their faces, barge into the hotel and fire at the customers and staff at the counter. One customer also threw an utensil to one of the shooters in retaliation but failed to stop them.

While Manda died on the spot, the three injured, Bhikharam, Shravan and Prabhuram, all residents of Dadiba, were taken to a government hospital in Sujangarh from where they were also referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced medical care. They are critical, Yadav said.

"Police have recovered empty cartridges from the spot and sealed the hotel. CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas is being examined to identify the attackers," Yadav said.

"We have also detained three suspects in the afternoon and are questioning them. Necessary action will be taken accordingly. Heavy police deployment has been made at the hospital as a precautionary measure to prevent any further incident," he added.

Reacting to the development, ex-CM Ashok Gehlot criticised the ruling BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation. "The incident has rattled the entire Rajasthan. Traders are extremely scared. Such murders and shootout have been a common scene in the state. CM should pay more focus to the law and order situation."