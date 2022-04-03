Rajasthan: Political row erupts after communal clashes in Karauli

The communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Karauli district triggered a political row on Sunday, with chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleging that an environment of religious polarisation has been created in the country after the Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance came to power at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appeal to people to shun this unfair division, he said.

The state’s opposition BJP, however, held the Congress government responsible for the clashes and accused it of following a policy of minority appeasement.

Peace, brotherhood and harmony are important for development, Gehlot said at a media briefing in Barmer.

“(In view of) the atmosphere which has been created in the country after the NDA government came to power, I believe that the Prime Minister himself should appeal to the people of the country that this polarisation in the name of religion and caste is not justified and is not in the interests of the country,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the incident that happened yesterday in Karauli, and even today, there was a fight in Beawar over a small issue, and one person was killed. If religions (of the persons involved) are different, then in the name of religion, people polarise and make it an issue,” he said.

Gehlot was referring to the killing of a 55-year-old Muslim vegetable seller in Beawar town of Ajmer district on Sunday. Mohammad Salim was thrashed to death following an argument with another vendor over the parking a bike.

The Rajasthan chief minister also targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that fake encounters took place in the state and the country will progress only when the rule of law is established. “Only then justice will be done,” he said.

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, however, accused the state government of following a policy of minority appeasement.

“It is a matter of concern for the people of Rajasthan the way the state government is working with appeasement and has failed in every aspect of law and order,” the minister who hails from Rajasthan told news agency ANI. “Police morale has plummeted and they are under political pressure to prove wrong as right and right as wrong.”

The clashes in Karauli should be investigated and the ones guilty should be brought to book, Shekhawat demanded. “The attack on people celebrating the Hindu new year is worrisome,” he added.

The clashes on Saturday erupted after stones were allegedly pelted at a motorcycle rally, which was taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

After several shops and vehicles were set on fire, the authorities declared curfew in the area from 6:30pm on April 2 to 12am on April 4. Internet services were suspended as well. At least 35 people were injured in the clashes.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the clashes, director general of police Rahul Prakash said on Sunday. “While the curfew continues to remain in force, a few vendors will be allowed to sell essential items such as vegetables and milk in the presence of police,” Prakash said.

Strict action will be initiated against the perpetrators of the clashes, irrespective of their community affiliation, Gehlot said.

“I have asked to take strict action against those responsible, whether they are people of any community, any religion, a message should go to them that the rule of law will be established in Rajasthan,” he said.

Over a dozen people belonging to both communities have been arrested so far and police have detained 25 others for questioning, Karauli superintendent of police Shailendra Singh said.

A first information report has also been registered against unknown people as five police personnel were injured in the clashes, Singh said. Police are also examining purported videos of the incident to identify the accused, he added.

The BJP has formed a fact-finding committee to probe the incident, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said. The team will visit the spot and talk to locals before submitting a report on the matter, he said.

(With agency inputs)

