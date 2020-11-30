e-paper
Rajinikanth says 'districts secretaries with me, will announce my decision soon' on his next political move

Rajinikanth says ‘districts secretaries with me, will announce my decision soon’ on his next political move

The announcement comes in the backdrop of doctors advising the Tamil superstar to not enter politics due to his health condition. Last month, after a letter stating Rajinikanth will not be entering politics did the rounds on social media, the actor denied releasing any such letter.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajinikanth addressing office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday.
Rajinikanth addressing office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday. (HT Photo )
         

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday said that he will announce his decision about his next political move soon. His statement came soon after a two-hour meeting with office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram, an extension of his fan club, in Chennai.

“Districts secretaries told me they are with me on whatever I decide. I will announce my decision as soon as possible,” Rajinikanth told reporters outside his residence after the meeting.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of doctors advising the Tamil superstar to not enter politics due to his health condition. Last month, after a letter stating Rajinikanth will not be entering politics did the rounds on social media, the actor denied releasing any such letter.

“The leaked letter that has been circulated is not mine. However, the information in it about my health and doctors advice is true. Regarding my political stand, I will discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and announce at an appropriate time,” Rajinikanth had written on Twitter in Tamil.

The actor had confirmed his plunge into politics in December 2017 and even confirmed setting up his own party. He also set up a website to register members from his fan clubs as well as those willing to join his party. The website is called rajinimandram.org and it’ll assemble all his fans under the click of a mouse button.

However, soon after the launch of the website, speculations were rife that Rajinimandram could be the name of Rajinikanth’s party, but it is yet to be confirmed.

