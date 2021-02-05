Rajiv Gandhi case: DMK slams AIADMK for delay in decision on convict’s plea
The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK) on Friday hit out at Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the delay in the decision over the remission plea of AG Perarivalan, who is serving a life sentence for his role in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991.
“There will be a solution only if [DMK leader] Stalin becomes the chief minister. These people [AIADMK] are not courageous,” said DMK leader R S Bharathy.
Chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 29 with a petition reiterating the state government’s recommendation for the release of all seven convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent first in 2018 after the state Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution in this regard.
Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi assassination: President to take call on convict’s plea, says govt
Palaniswami on Thursday told the state assembly that Purohit will make a favourable decision soon and blamed the DMK for the delay. “We have consistently urged the Governor to decide favourably whenever we had the opportunity to meet him,” said Palaniswami.
Perarivalan’s petition has been pending with the Governor since December 2015. He moved the Supreme Court in 2016 for an early decision on the plea. On January 21, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Purohit, orally informed the court that the Governor will decide on Perarivalan’s petition within three to four days. The court’s short order later said four weeks, which was altered to a week the following day.
But an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court said that Purohit recorded on January 25 that the President is the “appropriate competent authority to deal” with the request.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overground JeM worker arrested in Delhi upon deportation from Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anyone speaking truth dubbed as traitor, anti-national: Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit
- Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Gandhi case: DMK slams AIADMK for delay in decision on convict’s plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Farmers forced to fight for justice, says Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
January was unusually warm for entire country except NW India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt is ready to make changes in farm laws, but doesn’t mean… : Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
- It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDE develop standard for Nuclear, Biological & chemical war protective clothing
- India became the 4th country to have a national standard for Nuclear Biological and Chemical (NBC) permeable protective clothing, said DRDE officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
97% healthcare workers satisfied with Covid vaccination process: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another suit seeks transfer of Idgah Masjid land to Mathura’s Krishna temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox