Thursday, May 30, 2024
Rajkot game zone fire: Town planning officer among 4 govt officials arrested

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2024 09:59 PM IST

On May 25, a welding spark triggered a blaze at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, killing 28 persons.

The Gujarat Police on Thursday arrested four government officials, including a town planning officer, in connection with the fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot, in which 28 people were killed, PTI reported.

Debris being removed from the gaming zone site in Gujarat’s Rajkot, where a major fire broke out on May 25.(PTI)
Their arrest was confirmed by state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.

Those arrested have been identified as town planning officer (TPO) MD Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora. The government has already suspended Joshi and Vigora.

On May 25, a welding spark triggered the blaze at the TRP Game Zone in the city, gutting the facility in minutes. Several litres of petrol and diesel were stored in the zone, exacerbating the situation.

Investigations revealed that the arcade, which was teeming with families at the time of the tragedy, was operating without safety equipment or a clearance.

The police have so far arrested four of six partners of the gaming zone and the manager of the faculty. One of the owners of the TRP Game Zone has been confirmed dead in the fire.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when offence is committed).

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the incident and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The Central government has also announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rajkot game zone fire: Town planning officer among 4 govt officials arrested
Follow Us On