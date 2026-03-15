New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for enhanced public-private partnership to provide a new direction to the nation's sports economy. Rajnath calls for enhanced public-private partnership to boost sports economy

Addressing a gathering at the final match of the Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup here, he said, "The government, through a series of initiatives, is fostering a sports culture within the country where athletes and youth have access to opportunities, resources, and get respect."

Singh called for enhanced public-private partnership in the sector to further elevate India's prestige on the international stage, and to provide a new direction to the nation's sports economy.

In the near future, India will "carve out a strong global identity for itself in sports, especially polo", if the government, the private sector, and various social groups work together, the defence minister asserted.

He said polo is deeply rooted in the nation's sporting traditions, spanning thousands of years, and can rightfully be designated as a "heritage sport" of India.

Singh noted that the Indian Army has made a significant contribution towards bringing talented players into the sport of polo and in preserving its rich heritage.

"Working in collaboration with the Indian Polo Association, the Indian Army has played a pivotal role in keeping this legacy vibrant and relevant.

"I am confident that, working together, we will foster a positive culture for Polo as well as other sports in India. This will enable our young talent to come to the fore and bring glory to the nation," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the ministry.

Singh said initiatives such as 'Khelo India' and the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme', coupled with the unprecedented development of sports infrastructure, have provided the youth with a new platform to excel and move forward.

He added that the 'National Sports Governance Act' and the 'Khelo Bharat Policy' are set to yield immense benefits for talented athletes, and these measures will foster greater transparency and accountability within sports organisations.

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