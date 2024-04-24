Rajnath Singh attacks Congress over Sachar Committee report: ‘Counting of Muslims in…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday cautioned against the Congress party's manifesto proposals for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the grand old party has hinted religion-based reservation if voted to power. Addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Rajnath Singh vehemently criticised the Congress for what he described as attempts to sow division within the armed forces and other institutions along religious lines. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

Singh's remarks harkened back to the Sachar Committee Report of 2006, during the Congress regime, which suggested the head count of Muslims serving in the armed forces.

He characterised this move as a dangerous attempt to inject religious considerations into the armed forces, a step he condemned as unprecedented in India's post-independence history.

“During the Congress regime, the Sachar Committee Report that came out in 2006 suggested counting of Muslims working as armed forces personnel. It was the first time in independent India’s history that such an attempt to divide the forces in the name of religion was made,” Singh said.

“We were in the opposition, and we opposed this move strongly. But, I would say that this is the real face of Congress,” he added.

He accused the Congress of harboring a broader agenda of fostering division in government institutions and job sectors.

“In the present manifesto, the grand old party again hinted at reservations for religious minorities in government jobs, which if implemented, may also include the Armed Forces. This is an idea that affects the unity of the country. Would this not be a very frightening situation for this country?” Singh asked rhetorically.

"My concern is whatever the Congress has said in its manifesto in the name of 'minority welfare' is influenced by the report of the Sachar Committee," he said.

The BJP leader made an appeal to people to vote for NDA candidates in the state.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

The Defence Minister's remarks comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless attack on the Congress party over its poll manifesto.