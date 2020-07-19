e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese during Galwan Valley clash

Rajnath Singh meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese during Galwan Valley clash

An attack on the commanding officer of the Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu was reported to be the trigger for the June 15 scuffle.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchanges sweets while interacting with Indian Army personnel as he visits the forward posts near Line of Control, in Kashmir on Saturday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchanges sweets while interacting with Indian Army personnel as he visits the forward posts near Line of Control, in Kashmir on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who took a review of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, met the soldiers of Bihar Regiment during his two-day visit.

In a video tweeted by the defence minister’s office on Sunday, Singh is seen interacting with the soldiers in Lukung in Ladakh. He also shook hands and praised them for their bravery.

 

It was the Bihar Regiment which faced the Chinese troops during the clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. An attack on the commanding officer of the Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu was reported to be the trigger for the bloody scuffle.

India and China have been engaged in talks to east the month-long tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Officials of both the countries have held a series of meetings. During one such meeting on June 6, it was decided that China will move its observation post near the Y junction of Shyok and Galwan rivers. During a routine patrole on June 15, the Indian soldiers found the tents were still there, according to people aware of what unfolded at the border that day.

The Chinese observation post was manned by 10-12 soldiers who were told by the Indian patrol to go away. The Chinese refused to do so even as the Indian patrol returned to their unit to inform them about the development.

This was when the Indian troops with around 50 people and 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu in the lead, went on to tell the Chinese to go back further in their territory as they were on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, by the time the first Indian patrol returned from the site, the Chinese had called for reinforcements from their rear positions in the Galwan river valley who came with around 300-350 people.

As the Indian patrol reached, the sources said, the Chinese had already built up troops on higher ground around the observation post and kept the stones and weapons ready for launching an attack on the Indian troops.

As the two sides started talking, the discussion turned into a heated one and the Indian side started uprooting their tents and equipment. The Chinese, who had already prepared themselves for aggression against Indian troops, attacked the Indian side in which their first attack was on the 16 Bihar CO and Havildar Palani. After the CO went down, the Biharis lost control and started attacking the Chinese ferociously despite being heavily outnumbered and stones raining from the higher ground.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including Colonel Babu, were killed in the clashes. China also suffered casualties but never announced the exact number.

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In