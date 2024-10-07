Rajnath Singh puts spotlight on innovation in defence sector

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the second edition of a scheme aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence manufacturing sector, with the ADITI initiative focusing on a raft of areas including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, military communication, anti-drone systems and adaptive camouflage. Rajnath Singh said 26 products had been developed under iDEX, for which orders worth more than ₹ 1,000 crore had been placed (X/rajnathsingh)

ADITI stands for Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) and features 19 innovation challenges from the armed forces and allied agencies, including the ones cited above. The scheme offers a grant of up to ₹25 crore to iDEX winners, focusing on critical technological areas crucial for strengthening the defence ecosystem of the country.

Singh also launched the 12th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 12) during DefConnect 4.0, covering technology domains such as unmanned aerial vehicles, AI, networking and communication, with grants of up to ₹1.5 crore. This will also involve the Medical Innovations and Research Advancement (MIRA) initiative, featuring nine challenges aimed at fostering the development of medical technologies to meet the military’s medical demands.

Singh said 26 products had been developed under iDEX, for which orders worth more than ₹1,000 crore had been placed. Also, ‘acceptance of necessity’ and tenders worth ₹2,380 crore have been issued for 37 products. The ADITI initiative focuses on over 30 critical and strategic technologies to strengthen the defence ecosystem, he said.

In the defence budget for 2024-25, the government made an allocation of ₹400 crore on innovation in defence through the ADITI scheme.

Singh said when the Modi government came to power more than a decade ago, it identified lack of private sector participation in the defence sector as a major hurdle in attaining self-reliance and worked to increase its contribution in nation building.

There were two major dimensions of self-reliance in the defence sector, he said.

“First was the manufacturing of arms/equipment, whose technology was available, but there was a lack of production capacity. Second was catering to the needs of high-technology applications in view of the constantly changing nature of warfare. Earlier, only in-house R&D and organisations like DRDO were working towards the development of such cutting-edge technologies. But now, we are witnessing a significant role of the private sector too. There is enhanced synergy between the public and private sectors, the biggest example of which is DefConnect,” Singh said in his address.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to further enhance the role of the private sector in the defence manufacturing sector to further push self-reliance.

In the context of the new technologies being used in wars and conflicts, Singh said apart from conventional arms and ammunition, many dual-use or purely civilian technologies were being weaponised, calling for an in-depth understanding of these technologies and urging the innovators to make imaginative use of the advancements for the country’s defence.

He also highlighted the need to move from imitative to innovative and distinctive technologies.

Those present included army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Samir V Kamat.

India has taken a raft of measures in recent years to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, including phased bans on the import of hundreds of weapons and systems, and thousands of sub-systems and components.

The other steps include creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.