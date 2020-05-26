e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh reviews security with top military brass in the backdrop of India-China boundary tensions

Rajnath Singh reviews security with top military brass in the backdrop of India-China boundary tensions

The meeting comes amid boundary tension with China.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh held meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and three Service Chiefs on Tuesday.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh held meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and three Service Chiefs on Tuesday.(ANI Photo/Representative use)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh held a security review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs on Tuesday in the backdrop of heightened tensions with China over the boundary issue that has manifested in a stand-off between the two sides at four places along the border and the line of actual control (LAC), reported ANI.

The meeting follows reports that China may have scaled up the presence of its soldiers to up to 5,000 on its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh sector following incidents of clashes between the two sides.

HT reported on May 10 about a flare-up at Naku La in north Sikkim between the two neighbours a day earlier. According to officials, 150 soldiers were reported to be involved in the standoff leading to injuries to four Indian and seven Chinese soldiers.

The above incident took place after around 250 soldiers from the two sides clashed near Pangong Tso--a lake in the Himalayas situated at a height of about 4,350 metres that extends from India to the Tibetan autonomous region-- a few days ago on the night of May 5-6, also leading to injuries to scores of troops.

India has accused China of blocking patrol by its troops while China has accused India of transgression into its territory. The incident was also taken note of by the US which criticized the ‘Chinese aggression’.

The current situation is believed to be the worst since the 2017 Doklam standoff that lasted 73 days and dealt a blow to relations between the two sides.

India has also sent military reinforcements to strengthen its defences as Indian and Chinese soldiers remain locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation at four locations along the LAC.

Several rounds of talks between local military commanders, the latest in the series taking place on Monday, have failed to end the deadlock that began with a violent clash between rival patrols three weeks ago near Pangong Tso.

One of the officials told HT that India was tracking all aspects of the Chinese deployments and was maintaining parity in troop numbers.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited Ladakh last week for a review of the situation near Pangong Tso and three pockets in the Galwan Valley region where Chinese troops have pitched close to 100 tents and erected temporary structures.

Also Watch: Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

The latest standoff is not confined to a small area like Doklam and has triggered an increase in troop numbers on both sides at multiple locations. Experts suggest the likely presence of a greater design behind it. They have also opined that the stalemate would now require political direction and diplomatic intervention to be resolved.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

tags
top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In