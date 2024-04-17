Rajnath Singh slams CPI(M) manifesto over nuke disarmament: ‘Pak, China has it’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday questioned the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s election manifesto that pledged to dismantle India's nuclear weapons, accusing it of compromising national security. He also sought clarity from the Congress party on the issue. File: Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting.(Pushkar Singh Dhami-X)

In an election rally in Kasaragod, Singh said, “CPI(M) has released its manifesto in which they have said that if they come to power, they will destroy India's nuclear weapons. I want to ask the Congress party what will you do with this promise of CPI(M).”

In Kerala, there is a triangular battle for Lok Sabha seats between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), CPI(M)-led LDF and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The CPI(M) in its manifesto has said that there will be "complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons".

“Atal ji gave India the status of a nuclear power by conducting not one but five successful nuclear tests,” the senior BJP leader said, accusing the Opposition of wanting to weaken India's power.

He said that since Pakistan and China too have nuclear weapons, “talking about destroying India's nuclear weapons is nothing less than playing with the country's security.”

“This is a conspiracy to weaken the country's security,” Singh alleged.

Singh attacked both UDF and LDF, alleging that they have "looted the people of Kerala in their successive regimes."

He said, "Now they are planning a joint ‘Money Heist’ at the centre. We will not let this happen. The people of India have decided 'Abki Baar Chaar Sau Paar' (this time, we will cross the 400 mark)."

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4.