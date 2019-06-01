Today in New Delhi, India
Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister

After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2019 13:07 IST
Rajnath Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass.(ANI Twitter)

Rajnath Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the ministry accorded a warm welcome to Singh.

After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 13:06 IST

