Former Union defence minister Rajnath Singh set to secure his seat in Modi 3.0

New Delhi: Former Union defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to reclaim his profile in Modi Cabinet 3.0. Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

In the recently concluded general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader won from the Lucknow seat against Samajwadi Party’s Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of around 1.35 lakh votes.

While Singh secured 6,12,709 votes, his nearest rival Mehrotra, got 4,77,550 votes. This was his third consecutive victory in the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Singh also held the seat in the 2019 elections, however, this win is significant since the BJP lost the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has otherwise been the party’s bastion.

The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1991.

Singh has also remained the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, national president of the BJP, and Union minister in then Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.