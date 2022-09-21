Raju Srivastava’s post-mortem done through novel technique, says AIIMS physician

Comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, died early on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The popular comedian fought a battle between life and death for more than 40 days. Several media reports suggested that Srivastava died due to a second cardiac arrest. However, the postmortem report is yet to be made official.

On being asked about the postmortem details, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the department of Forensic Medicine said Srivastava's post-mortem was performed using a novel technology known as “Virtual Autopsy”. It does not necessitate dissection. The entire procedure took around “15 to 20 minutes”, following which the body was returned to his family.

Mridul Srivastava, the comedian's nephew, described his uncle as a "pillar" for his family. He said a post-mortem had to be conducted as Srivastava was taken to the hospital while unconscious.

“Nobody was there with him while he was admitted to the hospital, and an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) was done because of which, the postmortem is being done,” Mridul Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that many prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had called up to check on the comedian’s health. "Modi Ji had called, and Yogi ji had kept in touch with us."

The funeral of the comedian will be held tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. Srivastava was admitted to the AIIMS after suffering a heart attack at a hotel in Delhi on August 10.

While working out at a gym, he experienced chest pain and collapsed. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

